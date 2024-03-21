Scott D. Sheffield Sells 7,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

