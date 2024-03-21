Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total value of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83.

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51.

On Thursday, January 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,824,557.40.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $196.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

