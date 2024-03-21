Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 million, a P/E ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

