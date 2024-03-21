SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 3.5%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 34,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 562,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get SES AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI

SES AI Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,000. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 142,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SES AI by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 1,386,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SES AI by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,769,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.