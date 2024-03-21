Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MPAC stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 183.14 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,269.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.75.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

