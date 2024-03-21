Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.080-10.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.08-10.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

NYSE:SIG opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

