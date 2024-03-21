Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

