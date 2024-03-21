Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.08-10.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.080-10.480 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 in the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.