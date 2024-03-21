Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

SIG opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,962,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,976,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,826,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

