Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SSIC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.
Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
