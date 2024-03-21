Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $852,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after buying an additional 105,912 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

