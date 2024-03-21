Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

