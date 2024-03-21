Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

