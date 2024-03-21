Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of SKYH stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

