Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report released on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smith Douglas Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.