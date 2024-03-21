Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 19,764 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,297 shares in the company, valued at $36,548,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61.

On Thursday, February 8th, Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.01 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day moving average is $179.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.