Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Atlantic

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $180.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

SNOW stock opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.59. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,715,791.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

