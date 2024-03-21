Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

