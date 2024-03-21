South32 (LON:S32) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.46) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

South32 Trading Down 3.8 %

South32 Cuts Dividend

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 152 ($1.94) on Wednesday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 143.40 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.71, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,142.86%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

