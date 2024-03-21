SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $108.72.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

