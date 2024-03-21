Spectral Medical (EDTXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
