Spectral Medical (EDTXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

