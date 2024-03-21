Spectral Medical (EDTXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Spectral Medical stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

