Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

