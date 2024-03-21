Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.09

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.09 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27.59 ($0.35). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,043,064 shares.

Staffline Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.09. The company has a market capitalization of £37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,788.43). In other news, insider Amanda Aldridge bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,443.03). Also, insider Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,788.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,032. Insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

