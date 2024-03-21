STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

