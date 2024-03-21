STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 22nd

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
