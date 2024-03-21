STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2346 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ TUGN opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $24.09.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
