STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2346 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $24.09.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

