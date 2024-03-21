Stifel Nicolaus Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock worth $1,464,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

