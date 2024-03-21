Stifel Nicolaus Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $85.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $77.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

