Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.48.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 137,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.