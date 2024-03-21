Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.67.

MongoDB stock opened at $359.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.34. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

