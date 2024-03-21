Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.5 %

MDB stock opened at $359.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.09 and a 200 day moving average of $391.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

