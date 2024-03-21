Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,109 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average volume of 1,248 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.9 %

Core & Main stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.