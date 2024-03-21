Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,109 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average volume of 1,248 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Trading Up 1.9 %
Core & Main stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
