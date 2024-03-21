Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.