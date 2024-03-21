StockNews.com Downgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Hold

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SONY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

