StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 891,885 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

