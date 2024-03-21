StockNews.com Upgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

