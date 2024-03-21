StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNE. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
