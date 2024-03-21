StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNE. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

STNE stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.