Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 8th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $353.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.34 and a 200 day moving average of $303.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.