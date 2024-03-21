Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 386,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 626,105 shares.The stock last traded at $13.81 and had previously closed at $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,123 shares of company stock worth $3,786,929 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

