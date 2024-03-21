Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as low as $9.49. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 159,359 shares.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

