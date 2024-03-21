Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

