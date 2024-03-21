SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in SuperCom by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.