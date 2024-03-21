Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

