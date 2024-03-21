Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up to $560.63

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $560.63, but opened at $572.18. Synopsys shares last traded at $572.27, with a volume of 209,314 shares.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.76. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

