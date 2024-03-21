Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Lessened by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.18 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

