System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Cut to $2.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

System1 Price Performance

Shares of System1 stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. System1 has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of System1 by 1,643.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,203,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of System1 by 505.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 755,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of System1 by 382.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of System1 by 140.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

