Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TSM opened at $136.77 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

