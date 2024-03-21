Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Bryan Wahl Sells 4,436 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

View Our Latest Report on TARS

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.