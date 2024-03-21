Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) General Counsel Bryan Wahl Sells 4,436 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
