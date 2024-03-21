TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $12.14. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 23,226 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.84.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

