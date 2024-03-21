TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of MCD opened at $284.40 on Tuesday. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.82. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

